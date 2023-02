BIC EZ Reach is launching a new Favorites design series that includes lighters with different patterns — from a cold refreshing beer or a slice of pizza to celebrations and floral designs. Additionally, every EZ Reach lighter is 100% safety tested and features a 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers away from the flame. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $3.50.

