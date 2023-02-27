Marathon Continues to Feed Families in Need

Marathon's El Paso, Texas, refinery continues its partnership with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed families in need in 2023.

Marathon Petroleums Corp.’s El Paso, Texas, refinery has renewed its partnership with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) to host three-hour events on the last Friday of every month at the refinery to continue feeding families in need this year.

In fact, an average of about 350 families in need have been getting food every month for the past two years at the refinery through the partnership.

“Our plant has a long history in El Paso, and many of our employees have deep local ties here, so we feel a strong sense of responsibility to respond to critical needs in this community,” said El Paso Refinery General Manager Travis Beltz.

A $50,000 grant to EPFH will fund distributions on the last Friday of every month. Employee volunteers from the refinery will also help unpack, sort and hand out food during the three-hour events as they have done since 2021. Additionally, the food bank continues to benefit from using a refrigerated semi-truck the refinery previously purchased for the organization, to help transport food in the local area.

“Our employees want to be active in the community to serve others through hands-on efforts,” Human Resources Manager Ian Sparkman said. “Hosting these food distributions at our site makes it easier for more employees to be involved, increasing our ability to make a difference.”

In 2022, refinery volunteers distributed approximately 450,000 pounds of food to families in need. 2023 will be the third consecutive year the El Paso, Texas, refinery has conducted food distributions on refinery grounds in coordination with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

