435-Unit C-Store Chain Expands With NTI Sites, Acquisitions

Yesway reached the 435-store milestone with the opening of its newest Allsup’s stores in Ruidoso, N.M., and Texas’ Abilene, Springtown, Snyder and Whitney.

In addition to opening five new stores, Yesway has acquired five existing Ranglers stores in the Texas cities of Clifton, Hamilton and Hico. With this latest expansion, the Yesway portfolio now includes 435 stores across nine states. The company plans to open 28 new stores throughout 2023.

The announcement follows a momentous year of growth for Yesway, including the acquisition of the Tres Amigos chain of stores in September 2022, the August 2022 launch of the new Allsup’s Express concept store and previously announced openings of new Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico locations of Allsup’s stores. Last month, Yesway announced that it had raised $190 million in new equity to fund its continued growth.

Yesway’s acquisition of the Ranglers five-store portfolio includes locations at 710 N. Ave. G, Clifton, Texas; 600 N. Rice St., Hamilton, Texas; 502 W. Main St., Hamilton, Texas; 301 W. 2nd St., Hico, Texas; and 504 N. 2nd St., Hico, Texas. While each location will be remodeled and rebranded under either the Yesway or Allsup’s banner, the renowned Ranglers store look and merchandise selection will remain on the interior.

The new-to-industry Allsup’s stores, located in Texas and New Mexico, each have 5,630 square feet (with the exception of the Whitney store, which has 6,277 square feet) of merchandising space, between 16 and 24 fueling positions and high-flow diesel fueling lanes as well.

These are the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is rapidly bringing to market. The stores are open 24 hours per day and have customers’ favorite Allsup’s burritos available for purchase, along with a full selection of Yesway and Allsup’s private-label snacks; a trucker/automotive section; Allsup’s bread, milk and eggs; and a beer cave. They will also have amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering over 30 digital currencies.

“We’re thrilled to begin 2023 with more exciting expansion news to share and look forward to bringing our brand of service and hospitality to more communities,” said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway. “I am so proud of our team for making this accelerated pace of growth possible.”

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology and by implementing data-driven decision-making.