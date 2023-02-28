Bold and Edgy Soda Design

The new bold and edgy Coca-Cola Creations flavor is a collaboration with Grammy-award winning artist Rosalía called Coca-Cola Move. Coca-Cola Move features a striking packaging design featuring the colors vibrant pink and minimalistic black. The Coca-Cola Spencerian script morphs into sketches Rosalía drew while sampling Coca-Cola Move during a creative workshop.

Cans and bottles include a scannable QR code that serves as a portal to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub featuring a host of cinematic experiences. Coca-Cola Move launched in February in the U.S., Canada and more than 20 additional markets around the world. A zero-sugar option also is available.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com