Children’s Food and Beverage Market Continues to Grow

According to Packaged Facts’ new report, Children’s Food and Beverage Market: Trends and Opportunities, the retail market for children’s food and beverage products experienced average annual growth of nearly 8% from 2017 to 2022 due to new value-added product introductions, boosted grocery sales during the pandemic and high levels of inflation that led to price increases.

Packaged Facts projects a positive outlook for children’s food and beverage products through 2027. However, gains will reflect deceleration from historical trends due to an easing of high inflation seen in 2022 and pandemic-related purchase trends not being replicated during the forecast period.

This Packaged Facts report analyzes the dynamics of the current landscape of the children’s packaged food and beverage market. Demographics, perceptions, motivations and behavior of parents with children under 18 in their household are examined as pertaining to dietary choices and attitudes about health since parents purchase the vast majority of food on behalf of their children. Food habits and preferences of children, as reported by their parents, are also examined. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed (in a broad sense), including in the context of children’s food and beverage products.

Retail sales of children’s food and beverage products are provided in billion dollars from 2017 to 2022, and sales are projected from 2023 to 2027. The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities.

