Text-to-Photo AI Tool

SWIPEBY launched a tool that enables restaurants to generate realistic images based on menu item descriptions and headlines. Called SWIPEBY Snapshot, it incorporates Open AI (artificial intelligence) and Stability AI text-to-photo models and technology to help restaurants make online menus more user-friendly and increase ordering rates in just seconds.

SWIPEBY developed Snapshot to help clients reduce food waste, save money on expensive photography and streamline the ordering process for their customers. With Open AI and Stability AI technology integrated into SWIPEBY’s solution, restaurant owners simply use their menu’s item description and headline, and the SWIPEBY platform quickly generates an image.

SWIPEBY

www.swipe.by