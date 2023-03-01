Jiffy Trip Opens First Site in Arkansas

Jiffy Trip opened its first c-store outside of Oklahoma in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Jiffy Trip opened its first location outside of Oklahoma in Siloam Springs, Ark., according to Northwest Arkansas Newspapers LLC.

Jiffy Trip opened its first location in Cherokee, Okla., in 1972. A third-generation, family-owned business, the c-store chain has expanded to larger markets in Oklahoma and opened stores with amenities such as JT’s Restaurants, self-checkouts, and drive-through service.

Jiffy Trip now has 26 stores across northwest Oklahoma and more growth planned for the future, including its newest location in Arkansas.

Siloam Springs was chosen partly because of U.S. Hwy 412, which connects to Tulsa, Okla., and the Northwest Arkansas cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers, said Chief Operating Officer Alex Williams, according to Northwest Arkansas Newspapers.

He also noted that Jiffy Trip’s newest location was chosen because Oklahoma and Arkansas have similar population numbers and because Arkansas has fewer regulations.

“To me, a store, a gas station is meant to grab a candy bar and, you know, a pop or something like that,” Williams said, according to Northwest Arkansas Newspapers. “But we have over 1,000 drink choices … They want to be able to have choices. They want to be able to shop how they want.”

A second location in Siloam Springs, Ark., is also planned, as well as sites in Arkansas cities Fort Smith and Rogers, reported Northwest Arkansas Newspapers.