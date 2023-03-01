Sea Salt and White Cheddar Popcorn

Smartfood has become the newest addition to Frito-Lay’s Simply brand. Offering customers a snack without artificial flavors or colors, Simply Smartfood is available in flavors including Sea Salt and White Cheddar.

The snack is made with whole-grain popcorn and is non-GMO Project Verified. Simply Smartfood contains 50 calories per cup of the White Cheddar flavor and 45 calories per cup of the Sea Salt flavor. Additionally, with just three basic ingredients — popcorn, sunflower oil and sea salt — Simply Smartfood Sea Salt is also certified gluten-free.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com