Spiked Fruit Punch in a Pouch

SUNiCE and SUNSHOTS beverages capitalize on the growing “nostalgia trend” that has been sweeping the nation, while offering something new and exciting for adults. SUNiCE is a beer-compliant 5% ABV spiked fruit punch cocktail in a pouch, while SUNSHOTS are a higher proof shot. The beverages are currently available in 1,400 convenience stores across the country. Because of its unique packaging, customers are able to add ice directly to SUNiCE’s native packaging, giving it a leg up in the spiked summer beverage category.

