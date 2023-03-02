ADD Systems Hits 50th Anniversary Milestone

ADD Systems started with the single vision of its founder, Bruce Alan Bott, and now has over 150 employees, U.S. and Canadian offices and many clients throughout North America.

ADD Systems (Advanced Digital Data Inc.) has announced its 50th anniversary. In 1973, ADD Systems strived to improve the way energy distributors operate. Today, ADD Systems is happy to carry on that same goal to the energy distribution, HVAC and c-store industries.

“The 50-year anniversary of ADD Systems is a major milestone. This would not have been possible without the support of our great customers, the dedication of the employees and the vision initially set by the founders,” said Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Rob Culbertson. “Being in business for 50 years is an accomplishment that we are all very proud of. We’ve been able to navigate through decades of changes, coming out of each bigger, stronger and poised to handle both the good times and the bad times. We want to thank everyone that made this possible, from day one to the present.”

ADD Systems started with the single vision of its founder, Bruce Alan Bott. ADD Systems now has over 150 employees, U.S. and Canadian offices and many clients throughout North America. Since the beginning, ADD Systems has led with these three principles: “Be honest, be fair and treat others as you would expect to be treated.” With these words in mind, ADD Systems takes great pride in fostering client relationships built on these values. ADD thanks its clients and employees, both past and present, for helping the company reach this half-a-century milestone.

“I’m happy to have been part of the first 50 years. I’m looking forward to another 50 years,” ADD Systems President Bruce Bott said. “Thank you to a spectacular staff and to so many clients that have made all this possible.”

ADD Systems has been a provider of software for the petroleum distribution, HVAC and convenience store industries since 1973. The company’s software solutions include ADD Energy E3, ADD Energy E360, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers, and SmartConnect, a web services gateway.