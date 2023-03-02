McLane Adds Two Strategic Executive Roles

McLane Co. Inc. announced the promotions of two senior leaders to new executive roles. The promotions were made to accelerate the company’s vision and goals for 2023 and beyond.

Eric Hildenbrand has been promoted from senior vice president and general counsel to chief strategy officer. In this role Hildenbrand will leverage his extensive business and legal experience to help shape the future of McLane. Hildenbrand will advance the corporate vision and enterprise strategy, oversee strategic initiatives, and lead McLane’s transformation.

Vito Maurici has been promoted from senior vice president of sales to customer experience officer. Maurici will reflect McLane’s commitment to innovation and customer service, utilizing his extensive sales leadership background to drive a superior customer experience across the enterprise. Maurici will develop and implement key strategies to scale current business, build new relationships and add value enhancements to McLane’s extensive portfolio of products and services.

“McLane’s transformation is a tremendous collaboration with our executive team — which has been strengthened by the addition of Eric and Vito — and our teammates across the company,” said Tony Frankenberger, McLane president and CEO. “We learned invaluable lessons during the pandemic alongside our customers, suppliers and the communities in which we operate. McLane has a clear and bright future ahead, and I’m proud of the leadership team that will continue our success.”

McLane’s commitment to strategic operational and organizational changes supports the company’s aspiration of becoming an agile, innovative and unified supply chain partner that delivers a superior customer experience while improving the lives of its teammates and community.

McLane Co. Inc. provides grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.