Dynamic C-Store Retailers Dominate on America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023 List

Two top performers use the Rovertown app platform and rank in the Top 20, scoring higher than McDonald’s, Starbucks, Nike and more.

Two c-store retailers ranked in the Top 20 in the “Transportation & Travel” category of Newsweek’s recent nationwide report, America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023, while using the Rovertown app platform.

Based on an independent survey of over 4,000 customers, Newsweek examined essential aspects of loyalty programs, such as a program’s enjoyability, its perceived value and customer trust. Only 17 of over 200 retailers across all categories scored above 9.0.

Two of these retailers are United Dairy Farmers (9.14) and GoMart (9.13), putting them ahead of iconic national brands like McDonald’s (8.12), Starbucks (7.98), Nike (7.82) and 7-Eleven (7.79).

“Our industry isn’t always as flashy as Nike’s or Starbucks’, but we understand the importance of listening to our guests and fostering meaningful connections,” said Denise Jenkins, vice president of marketing, loyalty and insights at United Dairy Farmers. “For United Dairy Farmers, the U-Drive Plus rewards program has been an amazing way to engage with our audience. In doing so, we’ve grown our business along with those important relationships. Working with partners like Rovertown and Paytronix, we’ve crafted a program that is fresh and modern while staying true to the personal touch we’ve delivered our guests since the 1940s.”

“At GoMart, we know what it takes to build loyalty. We’ve been doing it for more than 100 years,” said Ian Stewart, marketing director at GoMart. “Our commitment to customers gives our loyalty program an edge over the national brands. By partnering with the right technology solutions, we’ve been able to grow it significantly through the GoMart app. The results speak for themselves.”

The complete Newsweek rankings for the “gas stations” subcategory are as follows:

United Dairy Farmers (9.14) GoMart (9.13) Walmart (8.93) Sam’s Club (8.87) MAPCO (8.64) Wawa (8.64) Rutter’s (8.20) Maverik (8.16) Casey’s (8.01) Marathon (7.96) Kwik Trip (7.96) Chevron (7.95) Speedway (7.86) Shell (7.81) Murphy USA (7.70)

The complete Newsweek rankings for the “convenient stores” subcategory are as follows:

Pilot Flying J (8.81) Casey’s (8.53) Hy-Vee (8.10) Sheetz (7.86) 7-Eleven (7.79)

“This is a big moment that speaks to the evolution of convenience retailing,” said Jeffry Harrison, president and co-founder of Rovertown. “From exciting offers down to each graphic in an app, a great rewards program shows customers that a brand cares — and convenience retailers are putting in the work to build programs their customers can genuinely enjoy. This industry is full of companies with deep roots in their communities, and Rovertown is proud to help them pull ahead with the customizable apps we’re known for.”

United Dairy Farmers (UDF) has more than 170 stores across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana committed to quality, customer experience and being a trusted neighbor in the communities that it serves.

GoMart Inc., founded in the early 1900s, is based in Gassaway, W.Va., and has 123 stores located throughout West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio.