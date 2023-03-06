Laminated Packaging for Cold Temperature Conditions

ProAmpac offers patent pending high-performance laminated films including the ProActive Recyclable R-2000F. This polyethylene-based laminated structure is designed for excellent performance in cold temperature conditions.

Compared to standard surface printed films, its enhanced stiffness and scuff-resistance offers outstanding display characteristics in the freezer case, boosting brand differentiation while supporting sustainable messaging. Ideal for running on high-speed vertical or horizontal form, fill and seal equipment, R-2000F is also available in a pre-made pouch format.

