Nestlé Toll House Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has launched for a limited time. This seasonal treat comes with pastel egg sprinkles and joins the brand’s existing everyday classics, including Chocolate Chip, Pecan Turtle Delight, Sugar and more. Available in a 16-ounce package, the cookie dough has a suggested retail price of $3.49, with prices varying by retailer. Nestlé Toll House Easter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is now on shelves nationwide.

