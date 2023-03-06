Parkland Chief Operating Officer Passes Away

Parkland USA Chief Operating Officer Jay Erickson has passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2023. According to SNBC, Erickson had experience devising and implementing projects that raised revenue, fostered operational excellence and helped Parkland’s expansion on a worldwide scale, making him a leader.

Prior to becoming chief operating officer, Erickson was vice president of information technology (IT) for Parkland. In that role, he provided strong leadership and helped improve the company’s IT capabilities and delivery.

Before joining Parkland, Erickson worked for EG America for 25 years, where he took on many marketing, operations and merchandising leadership roles. He eventually became a president, where he was responsible for numerous convenience and fuel centers in different states.

There has not been any more news reported on the matter at the moment.

