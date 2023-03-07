Spicy, Honey Chicken and Mild, Sweet Ham

Dietz & Watson’s new Hot & Honey Chicken Breast features premium white meat chicken breast made with real clover honey and hand seasoned with fresh cayenne pepper for a balanced bite of sweet and heat. It’s first tumbled in a blend of all-natural seasonings and spices rather than coated only on the outside of the entire piece, creating a consistent flavor experience from the inside out.

Dietz & Watson’s Uncured Cherrywood Smoked Ham is a mild, yet fruity and sweet-flavored ham with a taste comparable to applewood smoked ham. The uncured Cherrywood Smoked Ham is naturally flavored with cherrywood chips and is lower sugar and sodium compared to others.

