Maverik to Debut New Adventure Coke Can

The Coke can pays tribute to Maverik’s adventure lifestyle brand and will be available at Maverik stores starting March 13.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop has partnered with Coca-Cola to bring Maverik fans a limited-edition collector Coke can that celebrates the outdoors and honors Maverik’s adventurous spirit. The custom can bolsters Maverik’s “Happy Camper” grand sweepstakes presented by Swire Coca-Cola that will award one lucky winner a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Cargo van, $20,000 cash and an America the Beautiful — The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands pass.

“We’re excited our ongoing partnership with Swire Coca-Cola is helping bring even more adventure experiences to our customers across the Intermountain West,” said Joey Hobson, vice president of marketing at Maverik. “We look forward to rolling out yet another awesome activation with Swire Coca-Cola and the National Park Foundation this summer.”

The Maverik Adventure Coke can will be available while supplies last at all Maverik stores in 12 states, beginning March 13. Customers purchasing select Coca-Cola products, including the custom can at Maverik stores, will earn bonus entries to the “Happy Camper” sweepstakes running now through Sept. 26. Customers can win by entering Trail Points through their Maverik loyalty account. One lucky winner will be randomly selected to win the grand prize highlighting the “Happy Camper” Mercedes Benz Sprinter Cargo van with all the bells and whistles, including a custom interior, kitchenette with cabinets, storage, sink, countertops, mini fridge, induction cooktop, lighting, MOAB bed and mattress.

“This is the second time Swire Coca-Cola has served as the presenting sponsor of Maverik’s biggest annual sweepstakes that turns loyal customer visits into amazing prizes, and we’re excited to stamp our cans with adventure this year,” said Katie Lattanzi, vice president — convenience retail at Swire Coca-Cola. “As the local bottler throughout much of the western U.S., we’re proud to offer a can that fuels the adventurous spirit of those who enjoy the beautiful great outdoors.”

To begin earning Trail Points to use for future Maverik sweepstakes, customers can join the Adventure Club by downloading Maverik’s digital app.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks.