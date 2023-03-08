NAG to Kickoff 2023 Conference With Golf

Attendees of the 2023 NAG Conference will have the opportunity to network with c-store industry colleagues at a golf outing.

The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) 2023 conference will be host to a variety of events and networking opportunities for those in the convenience store industry. One such event will be a golf outing at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Lost Pines, Texas.

The opportunity to meet industry colleagues will be a great kickoff to an event where professionals in the field get together to gain industry knowledge and share insights.

The 2023 NAG Conference will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 26-29.

The golf outing will take place on March 26 at 9 a.m.

Attendees can register here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.