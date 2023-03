In honor of National Oreo Day, Oreo Frozen Treats will be releasing the new Oreo & Chill Freezer. Wrapped in the company’s iconic blue with a playful pattern of Oreo Frozen Treats and cookie crumble, the freezers include a glass door to display the treats inside, interior shelving and lighting and an exterior lock to keep the frozen treats safe.

The freezers will be available for a limited time starting on March 10.

Mondelēz International

www.mondelezinternational.com