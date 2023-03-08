Epson has announced its new m-Series OmniLink TM-m30III and TM-m30III-H thermal receipt printers, which are available through Epson Authorized Partners. Sleek and modern, the m-Series printers are designed for enhanced connectivity and reliable performance in a compact enclosure for low volume retail and hospitality environments.

The OmniLink TM-m30III and TM-m30III-H printers’ compact size is ideal for tight spaces. The enhanced enclosure is IPX2 rated for water resistance and its specially treated antimicrobial enclosure material suppresses the growth of bacteria. Additionally, the printers have a flexible configuration, working in either a top-exit or front-exit orientation.

Epson

www.epson.com