Parker’s Launches Chewy’s Drink Club

Parker’s recently launched Chewy’s Drink Club, a new dispensed beverage subscription program that is available to Parker’s Rewards members for $6.99 per month. Chewy’s Drink Club subscribers can redeem one large fountain drink per day at any Parker’s or Parker’s Kitchen store throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

“In response to customer demand, we’ve launched Chewy’s Drink Club, so our loyal customers can get their daily fix of Chewy ice and their favorite fountain drink, sweet tea or Parker’s lemonade,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “We’re thrilled to launch this new dispensed beverage subscription program, which will save customers time and money and offer a frictionless experience at checkout.”

Parker’s Rewards members can now enroll in Chewy’s Drink Club for $6.99 per month through the newly updated Parker’s mobile app or online. Subscribers can automatically redeem their free large fountain drink at checkout.

“We’re incredibly excited to roll out Chewy’s Drink Club as an added benefit for our Rewards Members,” said Parker’s Loyalty and Brand Manager Nick Hand. “Our hope is that this new dispensed beverage subscription plan will make it even more convenient and cost-effective for customers to include a stop at their local Parker’s in their daily routine.”

The Chewy’s Drink Club menu includes sweet tea; Parker’s lemonade; and fountain drinks, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Mr. Pibb, Powerade, Gatorade, Hawaiian Punch, Mountain Dew, Pepsi and Diet Pepsi.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.