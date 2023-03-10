Alimentation Couche-Tarde Completes Acquisition of Wilsons Network

Alimentation Couche-Tarde Inc. has completed the sale of 52 sites to Harnois Énergies as part of the agreement reached with the Competition Bureau in relation to Couche-Tard’s acquisition of the Wilsons network. The transaction now completes the acquisition of Cape D’Or Holdings Ltd., Barrington Terminals Ltd. and other related holding entities, which operate an independent convenience store and fuels network in Atlantic Canada under the Esso, Wilsons Gas Stops and Go! Stores brands.

With its acquisition of the Wilsons network, net of the sale of 52 sites to Harnois Énergies, Couche-Tard is adding 45 corporate-owned and -operated convenience retail and fuel locations and more than 120 dealer locations in Atlantic Canada as well as a marine fuel terminal in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“We are pleased to welcome the Wilsons network into the family and look forward to its integration,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard. “The addition of this strong network further strengthens our position in Atlantic Canada, and we are excited to add great team members to the Couche-Tard family.”

Couche-Tard operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and is prominent in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.