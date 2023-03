Casey’s Debuts New Pizza

Casey’s recently debuted its new limited-time-only (LTO) PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza. The new pizza is made with three different types of pepperoni.

Like all Casey’s pizzas, the PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza starts with made-from-scratch dough that is topped with marinara sauce and real mozzarella cheese. The new pie is then covered with just the right amount of crispy-cupping pepperoni, deli-style pepperoni and traditional pepperoni.

“At Casey’s, we are delivering delicious in every bite — and this time, we pushed a fan favorite to the max. Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping, and we wanted to take it further with this LTO that will satisfy our guests’ love for pepperoni,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer. “The PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza is a craveable twist on a fan favorite. If you love pepperoni in every bite, then this new pizza is guaranteed to be a slam dunk.”

To celebrate the launch of the PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza at the height of college basketball season, Casey’s partnered with three basketball standouts across its 16-state footprint: Tyreke Key (Guard, University of Tennessee), Kris Murray (Forward, University of Iowa) and Sydney Parrish (Guard, Indiana University). The trio will show fans how they prepare for practice or the big game by visiting their local Casey’s for handmade pizza.

“Our PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza couldn’t tip off at a better time. We’re thrilled to have Tyreke, Kris and Sydney share this new pizza with their fans and let our guests know that Casey’s has everything they need for the next big game,” said Brennan.

The PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza is available to Casey’s Rewards members now, with a full release through June 20 for just $16.99 as a whole large pie. Now through May 2, Casey’s guests can add to their game-day meal by including an eight-count order of chicken wings with any large pizza purchase for just $5. Order online or in the Casey’s app before the buzzer hits zero, and this pizza is gone.