Cliff’s Adds New Food Items to Menu

Cliff’s announced new food items have been added to its menu at participating Cliff’s locations.

Its newest addition is the chorizo topping, which is now available on some of its most popular dishes. Customers can try Cliff’s new Breakfast Chorizo Burrito or the Chorizo Breakfast Pizza for a great start to their day. And for those looking for a healthier option, Cliff’s new Power Blend salad is available.

Cliff’s also has a new dressing to add a touch of sweetness to customers’ salads — the apple cider vinaigrette. It’s a great complement to Cliff’s fresh ingredients.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 19 convenience stores located throughout the central New York region. Cliff’s stores offer a wide variety of options with made-to-order fresh food selections, premium brewed coffee, hot pizzas and more.