Bloody Mary Mix and RTD

Zing Zang just introduced the first new Bloody Mary mix line extension in the company’s 25-year history, Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix, as well as a new Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned cocktail.

Zing Zang Bloody Mary mixes are made from a proprietary blend of seven real vegetable juices and a complex array of bold spices and seasonings. The Zing Zang Bloody Mary RTD is made with the respective Zing Zang Bloody Mary mixes and premium six-times distilled vodka. Each 12-ounce slim RTD can contains 9% alcohol by volume and offers the equivalent of two cocktails in every can.

Zing Zang LLC

www.zingzang.com