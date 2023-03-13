CMA-Approved Clamshell Container

One of Eco-Products’ nine-inch, three-compartment Vanguard clamshells has earned CMA-W approval from the Compost Manufacturing Alliance (CMA), making it the first molded fiber item made with no added per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to be approved by CMA.

Vanguard is a groundbreaking line of compostable plates and containers made from molded fiber. The products use a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the addition of PFAS, part of a class of materials sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals.” The Vanguard line includes plates, bowls, trays, containers and portion cups. They are microwave-friendly, cut resistant and work for takeout and delivery.

Novolex

www.novolex.com