7-Eleven Offers New Deals

For St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness, customers can save money when buying their favorite hard seltzer and pizza from 7-Eleven.

With St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness approaching, 7-Eleven announced it is getting in on the fun by offering new deals. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get $2 off when they pick up their favorite 12-pack of hard seltzer in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations or order with 7NOW delivery to get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Basketball fans can celebrate March Madness with a $10 large pizza and five-piece bone-in wing bundle through 7NOW delivery or in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

This comes after 7-Eleven offered customers a free large pizza through the 7NOW delivery app for the Super Bowl, which took place on Feb. 12.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.