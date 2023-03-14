Building Relationships for Success

The young employees of today are the future business leaders of tomorrow. As leaders, we have an obligation to help our future by training and mentoring tomorrow’s leaders today. This is the goal of the Young Executives Organization (YEO).

YEO’s mission is to cultivate young talent in the convenience store and petroleum industry through implementation of education and networking. YEO accomplishes this mission by leveraging the experience of National Advisory Group (NAG) members to foster superior leadership skills among next-generation leaders. Companies that utilize the experience of senior executives can develop and maintain the talent they have to ensure the organization has a robust pipeline of talented leaders.

YEO pushes forward this month with a leadership track for young executives looking to develop political connections. These relationships can be complicated and challenging to maintain, but they are extremely vital in the c-store industry. Emerging leaders need to build these relationships, but they need advice that’s realistic, granular and nuanced when it comes to making political allies.

At NAG’s exclusive YEO workshop, conference attendees will hear what they can do to build political partnerships and mentor young leaders who are beginning their journey into the cutthroat world of politics. Learn more about the 2023 NAG Conference in Austin, Texas, March 26-29, by visiting NAGConvenience.com.

I am especially proud of the growth of YEO and the level of participation we are seeing from young leaders across the industry. What I am learning from this up-and-coming generation is that high achievers have an insatiable thirst for knowledge and will seek out learning opportunities throughout their careers that help hone their skills and add to their arsenal of leadership tools.

Alex Malley, a leadership expert and author of “The Naked CEO,” said the best way for young executives to become effective leaders is to focus on a learning journey that combines formal experiences in the workplace with selective experiences of their own making. In other words, choose their own paths. The business climate today is much different than the ones faced by leaders a generation ago, so it stands to reason that their path in the business world will also be different.

Naturally, some things will never change. Treating people the right way and having a solid foundation ethically and morally will help you in times of crises, but other than that, forging your own leadership identity is vital to success.

Malley listed five priorities essential for young leaders:

1.) Pursue Your Passions. When you combine passionate pursuit with your work you have an energy that others notice. It’s in your body language. People are naturally attracted whether they like you or not. Great leaders mobilize others with their authentic energy.

2.) Listen and Observe. Great communication comes from a genuine human interest in others. If you want to be a leader, learn about the personalities of the people around you. Understand their strengths, weaknesses and motivations. Invest in them through conversation. Learn about their life experiences and marry your approach to different people in a manner consistent with their character.

3.) Empathy. Always take the opportunity to exhibit your understanding when a colleague faces difficult times, whether that be as a result of their own actions or not. A moment of kindness when a person is vulnerable can present a profound opportunity to recast a relationship and allow confidence to be built.

4.) Personal Identity. The most effective leaders are not defined by their own success or the title they hold. Always ensure that you do not align your identity to your title. Not only will it make you more tentative in conducting your activities, it could impact you if the title is taken away.

5.) Self-Awareness. Do everything you can to understand the impact you have on others around you and appreciate how your actions and behaviors impact others. Only when self-awareness becomes a strength will you be on your leadership journey.