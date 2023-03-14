Oat Milk Varieties

natural bliss is expanding beyond the creamer aisle with the introduction of its first-ever plant-based milk beverage: natural bliss Oat Milk, available in 64-ounce Original and Unsweetened varieties. natural bliss Oat Milk is made from a blend of oats and fava bean protein, with five grams of protein per serving and less sugar than dairy milk. It will be available nationwide in May 2023, with expansion continuing in the months following. It has a suggested retail price of $5.29. The milk delivers a flavor reminiscent of cereal and a smooth texture, with Original maintaining a slight sweetness.

Nestlé

www.nestle.com