Women-Inspired Chocolate Bar

To celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, the Hershey’s brand brought back its empowering, limited-edition Hershey’s SHE bars for a third year. This year, Hershey’s brand and its nonprofit partner Girls on the Run joined forces for the second time to build upon their shared mission of uplifting women. Together, they partnered to curate the 200-plus powerful adjectives that are featured on the Hershey’s SHE bars.

Limited-edition Hershey’s SHE bars will be available nationwide in four unique wrappers in both a 1.55-ounce standard bar and 4.4-ounce extra-large bar, while supplies last.

The Hershey Co.

