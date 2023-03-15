Quality Dairy Launches Online SNAP/EBT Services

Quality Dairy has launched online SNAP (food stamps) payments at all 26 convenience stores across the Greater Lansing, Mich., area for on-demand home delivery and curbside pickup and is the only convenience store offering this feature in the Lansing, Mich., market. Customers may also purchase SNAP-ineligible items using traditional payment methods in the same order as they would be able to do in-store.

Quality Dairy joins a growing list of retailers in other regions of the U.S. on the Vroom Delivery platform who are offering this important new service to their customers. The service is now live in five states, with over a dozen additional retailers expected to launch the offering in the coming months. In many locations, these retailers are some of the first businesses in the entire state to offer online EBT payments. In Michigan, for example, Quality Dairy will be only the eighth retailer to do so, with the rest being mostly large national grocery brands such as Walmart and Aldi.

“Quality Dairy is well-known in Mid-Michigan for having excellent bakery and dairy items and is very happy to now be able to offer these products along with all our other groceries online with EBT/SNAP payment as an option. We are always looking at better serving our community and are proud to be able to offer this service to our customers that may need home delivery or curbside pickup and wish to use their EBT/SNAP funds. We are excited to offer this service and happy that the USDA and Vroom made this a reality for our customers,” said Marketing Manager Phillip Platte.

Vroom Delivery recently optimized its menu layout for retailers offering online EBT to make it easy for consumers to see at a quick glance which menu items are eligible. “We are very excited to launch this program in partnership with Quality Dairy,” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery.

Quality Dairy is a family-owned and -operated chain of 26 convenience stores based in Lansing, Mich. For 87 years, its mission has been to give excellent customer service along with providing the community quality food products.