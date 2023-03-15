Stewart’s Shops to Offer St. Patrick’s Day Deal

Stewart’s Shops is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering customers a single scoop ice cream cone for 99 cents.

Anyone of any age can enjoy a single scoop cone for just 99 cents on Friday, March 17. Customers can get a single scoop cone from open to close at any Stewart’s Shops. Customers can even choose between a single scoop of Mint Chip or its Mint Cookie Crumble with the option of adding free sprinkles.

While in the shop, customers can also try Stewart’s Shops Shenanigan Shake refresher and hot Irish Cream coffee with the Irish Crème International Delight flavored coffee creamer. Both beverages are available in all shops for a limited time while supplies last.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.