The Coca-Cola Co. is launching new beverage innovations this year, including Sprite Lymonade Strawberry. Launching in the summer for a limited time, Sprite Lymonade Strawberry is a unique twist on the lemon-lime soda with a splash of lemonade and infused with strawberry. The drink is encased in Sprite’s clear bottle with a red and gold wrapping.

