Growth Energy Begins Annual Executive Leadership Conference

Growth Energy began its 14th annual Executive Leadership Conference (ELC). This is a marquee event for the biofuels industry where top ethanol industry leaders and innovators will participate in panel discussions, networking and charity fundraising events.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor kicked off the three-day event with a speech that emphasized the hard-won progress made last year and ongoing innovation by Growth Energy’s members. “Where some see only a field of corn, we see clean energy, nutrient-rich animal feed, green chemicals and an ever-growing array of value-added bioproducts,” said Skor. “We see an economy that can grow in sync with nature, rather than at her expense. Realizing the full potential of these endeavors is not easy. It requires policies that reward innovation, competition and entrepreneurship.

“Last year, we made huge strides toward that goal. We secured critical tax incentives for clean energy, a summer waiver for E15 sales, a stronger Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and new, unprecedented funding for blending infrastructure.

“We also delivered record-breaking savings at the pump during a global fuel shortage, cementing the role of low-carbon bioethanol as a proven solution to our climate and energy challenges.

“We’re off to a great start. We’re positioned for success like never before, and we have new momentum propelling us forward. Let’s seize this moment to fuel beyond where we’ve ever been before.”

Prior to the official event kickoff, dozens of participants attended the fourth annual Technical Forum on Wednesday, where panelists spoke on issues that affect plant and facility performance, such as carbon management, infrastructure and fuel markets.

During the ELC general session, industry experts will dive into the Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on the ethanol industry’s efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector, including opportunities like sustainable aviation fuel and carbon capture.

Speakers include Ambassador Doug McKalip, chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative. McKalip will discuss his goals for the expansion of American agricultural exports and address issues and opportunities in international markets.

Attendees also will hear from gold medal Olympian and best-selling author Shawn Johnson East, who will share an update on her family’s partnership with Get Biofuel’s Green American Road Trip. Additionally, this year’s keynote speaker will be Jon Dorenbos, a former NFL athlete and best-selling author.

