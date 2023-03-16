Yesway Exceeds $1 Million Fundraising Mark

Yesway has raised more than $1 million during its annual Golf & Clays Classic charitable fundraising tournaments to help support local charities, civic organizations and more.

Yesway has officially exceeded its $1 Million charitable fundraising mark during its annual Golf & Clays Classic charitable fundraising tournaments. Held annually at the Cowboys Golf Club and Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas, beneficiaries of the 2022 event included Operation Homefront, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to help build strong, stable and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect, and the Christian Outdoor Alliance.

Additionally, Yesway recognizes and actively supports the communities where its stores are located and in which its team members reside. The company donated over $54,000 in 2022 alone to local charities, civic organizations, military and veterans groups, and first responders, many of whom were recognized publicly during check presentation ceremonies at new Yesway and Allsup’s store grand opening events throughout the year.

“We are grateful to our partners and suppliers for their generous support. We thank them all for joining us in supporting the communities our devoted customers, team members, neighbors and fans call home,” said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Yesway.

Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily

under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, with sites that are differentiated through a foodservice offering, featuring Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway’s geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest.