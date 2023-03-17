NAG Speaks on Private Labels

The 2023 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference will feature an educational session on private-label branding. During the pandemic, private-label products have been made considerably more appealing due to high availability and low price. These products can be more profitable for retailers, especially since high-quality private labels can gain a devoted following.

In this session, three leading retailers will discuss private-label products and why they are continuing to develop them.

The 2023 NAG Conference will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 26-29.

“Private-Label Product Branding” will occur on March 29 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a networking break and the Ideas Boot Camp.

Attendees can register here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.