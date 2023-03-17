Tech-Savvy C-Store Chain Launches EV Network

A prominent c-store chain has announced its new proprietary electric vehicle (EV) charging network and app. It delivers a convenient and reliable fast charging experience at select stores in the U.S. and coming soon to Canada. The chain intends to build one of the largest and most compatible EV fast charging networks of any retailer in North America with the launch, which is already delivering fast charging services to customers in several locations in Florida, Texas, Colorado and California.

7-Eleven’s 7Charge network offers EV drivers 7-Eleven’s trademark convenience and accessibility. 7Charge sites allow customers to charge any EV make and model compatible with common CHAdeMO or Combined Charging System (CCS) plug types. The 7Charge app offers a new level of convenience and coordination to customers looking for a seamless charging and payment experience. The 7Charge app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting the company’s website.

“For over 95 years, 7-Eleven has innovated to meet our customers’ needs — delivering convenience where, when and how they want it,” said Joe DePinto, president and CEO at 7-Eleven. “Now, we are innovating once again to meet our customers where they are by expanding our business to provide EV drivers the convenience of the future…today.”

The 7Charge network will deliver on the growing consumer need for EV charging infrastructure. By expanding the 7Charge network while continuing to utilize third-party fast charging network options, 7-Eleven will have the ability to grow its network to match consumer demand and make EV charging available to neighborhoods that have, until now, lacked access.

Once the network’s expansion is complete, 7-Eleven will have one of the largest and most compatible fast charging networks in North America, serving communities and customers at charging stations across its entire family of brands, including Speedway and Stripes stores.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.