Healthy Trends for Health & Beauty Aids

Seasonal illnesses push demand for health & beauty aids, as well as interest in products that promote health.

From mental health to physical well-being, consumers show greater interest in over-the-counter health options.

COVID-19 dramatically changed the health and beauty aids (HBA) category at c-stores.

Three years later, the need for pandemic-related products has eased. Instead, seasonal illnesses push demand. From late fall into early 2023, Americans struggled with the triple-demic: new COVID variants, a resurgence of influenza and the highly transmissible respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The viral conditions led to a rush on over-the-counter (OTC) cold and flu remedies.

“Then on top of that there were many out-of-stocks due to the increased demand, which put pressure on us to find alternatives for our customers,” said Lisa Ham, director of merchandising and space planning for Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway, which owns and operates more than 400 c-stores in nine states. “Between the cold medicine and children’s analgesic shortages, we’ve had to be nimble and quick to act in our substitutions for our customers.”

IRI data showed children’s internal analgesics jumped nearly 34% in a year-over-year comparison for the 52 weeks ending Jan. 1, 2023. Unit sales climbed an estimated 25%.

In addition to treating illnesses, consumer interest in products that promote everyday health continues to grow. Mintel research showed that more than 40% of individuals born after 1980 invest in items that enhance mental health, enhance mental sharpness and improve memory. For example, unit sales of liquid vitamins and minerals in c-stores increased 23.7% throughout 2022.

HBA’s beauty segment, however, offered mixed results. For example, IRI reported eyeshadows as a whole boasted 319% dollar sale gains and a 179% increase in unit sales, while mascaras and nail cosmetics both posted losses in dollar sales. Haircare experienced ups and downs that varied vastly between brands. Interestingly, though, Ham said she is paying more attention to this product family this year.

“For 2023, there are a couple of unique products we will be adding to our planogram, with the biggest change being the addition of dry shampoo. With our stores operating in rural areas, where they tend not to have a great assortment of products due to the lack of retail, offering customers dry shampoo can be a big time saver,” she said.

At the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, a retail business that exclusively serves U.S. military personnel and their families on bases around the world, Kye Corn, divisional merchandise manager, health and beauty care, agreed this is one of the areas primed for more promotional attention.

“Product segments that the merchandising teams are reacting to and are important to the growth of health and beauty aids in 2023 include clean beauty, at-home treatments for hair and skin, and men’s grooming,” said Corn.