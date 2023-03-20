Love’s Opens Three New Locations

Love’s Travel Stops has announced the opening of three new stores in Jacksonville, Fla., New Boston, Texas, and Lafayette, Ind. The new locations have added a total of 270 new jobs across the country, in addition to 358 truck parking spaces.

The company is also serving customers once again at its Gary, Ind., location that was closed last year after a fire. The store was demolished and rebuilt to include more square footage, parking spaces and updated amenities including the third Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill at a Love’s location. It also adds 90 jobs and 154 truck parking spaces to Lake County.

“As we move into 2023, Love’s continues to be focused on providing customers with the amenities and customer service they expect when they stop at one of our locations,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Reopening the Gary location and adding new stores in Jacksonville, New Boston and Lafayette strengthens our commitment to providing additional safe, clean and well-maintained locations and getting customers back on the road quickly.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies and a dog park. The locations also include:

Jacksonville, Fla.

More than 12,000 square feet

Bojangles

93 truck parking spaces

100 car parking spaces

Five RV hookups

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco

New Boston, Texas

More than 13,000 square feet

Arby’s

86 truck parking spaces

71 car parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

10 showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco

Gary, Ind.

More than 15,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Naf Naf

154 truck parking spaces

97 car parking spaces

Five RV parking spaces

15 diesel bays

Nine showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco (opening summer 2023)

Lafayette, Ind.

More than 13,000 square feet

Hardee’s (Opening March 20)

64 truck parking spaces

85 car parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco (opening April 3)

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to nonprofit organizations in each community, including First Coast High School, United Fund of New Boston, Sojourner Truth House, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana and Heartford House Child Advocacy Center.

Love’s Travel Stops has a travel stop network with more than 610 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.