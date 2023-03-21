Ambitious C-Store Chain to Add BTMs

A c-store chain with over 270 locations partnered with Bitcoin Depot to add bitcoin ATMs at 125 of its sites.

In an effort to add more options for consumers, a c-store chain with more than 270 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana partnered with Lux Vending LLC dba Bitcoin Depot Inc., a U.S.-based bitcoin ATM (BTM) operator and fintech company.

GetGo Café + Market will have Bitcoin Depot’s BTMs installed into 125 of its stores in multiple metropolitan areas.

Bitcoin Depot enables users to convert their cash into bitcoin via BDCheckout through its app and at roughly 7,000 kiosk locations in 48 states and ten Canadian provinces.

In January, Bitcoin Depot announced multiple partnerships with a variety of convenience store brands with locations spanning across several states, including FastLane, Gas Express, High’s, Majors Management and Stinker Stores.

“Providing our guests with high-quality foods and the best in convenience is our top priority at GetGo,” said Brandon Daniels, GetGo public relations manager. “We continually look for new ways to better serve them, and new technologies are just one of the ways we can exceed their expectations.”

This partnership allows GetGo and Bitcoin Depot customers to purchase bitcoin in easy and accessible locations where a variety of additional amenities are available.

“We’re thrilled to work with a leading convenience store brand like GetGo to grow the footprint of Bitcoin Depot BTMs across locations in multiple states,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “We’re confident in our technology’s ability to provide easy and convenient crypto access to GetGo’s existing patrons while adding holistic value to their business and encouraging new customer traffic as well.”

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience that offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. GetGo Café + Market locations feature an extensive menu of high-quality, made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.