Renewable, Sustainable Bottled Water

SOURCE Global acquired Proud Source Water, and the pair together will provide renewable water sourced from the air and delivered in infinitely recyclable packaging. The relationship will initially expand the Proud Source product portfolio to include both spring and renewable water.

SOURCE Global developed Hydropanels to make drinking water an unlimited resource around the globe. Proud Source Water currently bottles its water from two sustainably managed springs in Idaho and Florida. Arrays of Hydropanels will soon be installed at the bottling facilities, and the on-site Hydropanel farms mean that there is no need for transportation, minimizing waste and emissions. This renewable Proud Source water will be available nationally in early 2024.

SOURCE Global PBC

www.source.co