South Asian-Style Ice Cream

Heritage Kulfi revitalizes traditional approaches to kulfi, South Asia’s treasured style of ice cream. Churned minimally and made with ample cream like the original dessert, Heritage Kulfi’s decadent ingredients are slow cooked and cooled overnight, yielding a dense, creamy texture and rich dairy notes. A proprietary steeping process is responsible for the complexity and depth of Heritage Kulfi’s signature flavor profiles: Alphonso Mango, Cardamom Chai, Coconut, Earl Grey, Pistachio, Rosewater, Saffron and Vanilla Bean.

Along with using certified sustainably sourced packaging, all flavors are egg free, non-GMO, gluten free, halal and kosher. Distribution is quickly expanding across the East Coast, with Chicago and Los Angeles next in line.

Heritage Kulfi

