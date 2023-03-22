QuickChek Offers Limited-Time Free Coffee

Throughout the months of March and April, the chain is offering customers free coffee on every Friday through its rewards program.

New Jersey-based QuickChek has announced a promotion that gives customers the chance to redeem a free coffee every Friday during the months of March and April.

QuickChek Rewards members can get the free coffee — any size, hot or iced — during its “Free Coffee Fridays” by scanning the QuickChek Rewards mobile app or entering their phone number at checkout. Redemption is valid with a minimum purchase of 50 cents.

“We want to give you another reason to look forward to Friday,” said QuickChek divisional vice president Don Leech. “Along with the everyday value we have to offer, every little bit helps when it comes to fighting inflation. We’re proud to serve the best coffee in the market and to reward our most loyal customers.”

The chain first offered “Free Coffee Fridays” last March as part of its 55th anniversary celebration. More information about the promotion and the QuickChek Rewards program can be found on the company’s website.

In addition to the limited-time promotion, the chain also announced a new spring foodservice menu, featuring the “Best Sandwich in Town” Pastrami Reuben and the Sloppy Deli Reuben.

Other new menu offerings include a Blueberry Pomegranate Real Fruit Smoothie (with immunity, energy and protein boosts available), a Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade served iced or frozen and Nashville Hot Chicken Flautas.

Another new item is the Red Bull Infusions Amber Edition, which comes in both frozen and iced varieties.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murphy USA, QuickChek operates 160 stores including 97 with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island, N.Y.