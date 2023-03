Magnum released a new addition to its Duet line — an ice cream bar dipped in two types of chocolate. Caramel Duet Bar combines caramel ice cream with a caramel swirl and is fully dipped in dark chocolate and half dipped in milk chocolate for a decadent, caramel-rich treat. The Caramel Duet Bar is available nationwide and has a suggested retail price of $5.49.

Unilever

www.unilever.com