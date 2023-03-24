Investor Seeks Removal of Four Seven & i Directors

ValueAct Capital wants the four directors of Seven & I removed due to "governance failures."

ValueAct Capital has recently called on 7-Eleven’s parent company Seven & i to remove four directors from its 14-member board due to “failed corporate strategy” and “governance failures.” ValueAct, which currently owns a 4.4% stake in Seven & i, has already called on the company’s management to spin off its 7-Eleven c-store chain, reported Reuters.

Before the call to remove four directors occurred, ValueAct supported six new directors who joined Seven & i last year.

Reuters reviewed a letter from ValueAct Capital that stated it had become frustrated that its engagement with Seven & i over several months had not led to the company adopting a strategy to grow faster and improve profitability and its market valuation.

The letter goes on to state a “conglomerate discount has persisted” because the management of most of the Seven & i businesses has repeatedly failed despite promises for “synergies” and structural reform.

Even though the letter did not mention how ValueAct would seek to remove the four directors, Seven & i President Ryuichi Isaka is among the directors ValueAct is seeking to remove, according to Reuters.

Reuters also noted that in a statement, Seven & i said it had received the ValueAct letter and that the board of directors would proceed to scrutinize and consider the contents of the proposal.

