Prominent Energy Company Makes Leadership Changes

The two new hires bring a combined 55-plus years of energy and refining experience to the team.

A prominent downstream energy company with assets including convenience store retailing announced changes to its senior leadership team:

Joseph Israel named executive vice president, operations, effective March 27

Tommy Chavez named senior vice president, refining operations, effective April 10

Todd O’Malley, executive vice president and chief operating officer, pursuing other opportunities

Nithia Thaver, executive vice president and president of refining, pursuing other opportunities

Israel and Patrick Reilly, who was named executive vice president and chief commercial officer on March 1, will split O’Malley’s responsibilities. Israel and Reilly will report to Delek US Holdings Inc.’s President and CEO Avigal Soreq. Israel will be responsible for refining operations at Delek US and for logistics operations at Delek Logistics Partners LP. Chavez will report to Israel and will oversee refining operations at Delek US. O’Malley will be available through Sept. 22 and Thaver until May 21 to ensure a smooth transition.

Israel is an industry veteran with over 25 years of energy experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence. Most recently, he served as president and CEO, Par Petroleum LLC, a subsidiary of Par Pacific. He also served as senior vice president, Par Pacific Holdings, and as a member of Par Pacific’s board of directors. In these roles, he led operations for Par’s integrated refining and logistics system, including 154,000 barrels per day of refining capacity. Israel has also held leadership positions at Hunt Refining Co. and Alon USA, which was acquired by Delek US in 2017.

“I look forward to working with the leadership team to execute Delek’s strategic plan,” said Israel.”The company is well positioned for growth and I’m excited to join the organization at this time.”

Chavez brings over three decades of refining experience, most recently with TotalEnergies SE where he held the position of general manager, Port Arthur Refinery and Petrochemical Complex. He has also served as a refinery general manager and vice president, operations excellence for Marathon. Chavez served for 20 years at Phillips 66 delivering results in technical; health, safety and environment; and operations roles.

“We are very pleased to welcome Joseph and Tommy to the Delek team. Their extensive relevant experience will allow them to quickly make a positive impact as we work to be an industry leader in safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations and to drive shareholder return,” Avigal Soreq, president and CEO, commented.

“I’d like to thank Todd and Nithia for their many contributions to Delek and for their commitment to ensuring a smooth leadership transition. They have been an important part of our success and we wish them both the best in their future endeavors,” Soreq added.

Delek US Holdings Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas; El Dorado, Ark.; and Krotz Springs, La., with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80% limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.