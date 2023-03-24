Zero Sugar Sparkling Water

The Clearly Food & Beverage Co. Ltd. introduced Clearly Canadian Zero Sugar, a boldly flavored, naturally sweetened sparkling water beverage portfolio. The beverages have zero calories with zero sugar and will be sold in the brand’s blue glass bottles. Hitting shelves in July, Clearly Canadian Zero Sugar will debut with four fresh flavors — Forest Blackberry, Fresh Cherry, Citrus Medley and Tropical Splash.

The lineup is crafted with sparkling Canadian spring water from the source and natural flavors. The 11-ounce bottles will be line priced to the current “Originals” portfolio.

The Clearly Food & Beverage Co. Ltd.

www.clearlycanadian.com