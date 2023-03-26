NAG 2023 Kicks Off

The 2023 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference kicked off Sunday, March 26, with a keynote speech from Captain Chad Fleming, executive vice president of the builder division and VA division for a national mortgage company. Additionally, he is on the board of directors for LEO Technologies. Fleming was introduced by Scot Fleck with McLane Co.

Fleming received the Meritorious Service Medal, two Bronze Star Medals with Valor, three Purple Heart Medals and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor during his time with the Army.

Fleming was wounded in combat three times and underwent 23 surgeries. One of the surgeries resulted in the amputation of his leg. He became one of the first people to return to combat as an amputee; he re-deployed five times after his injuries.

“(Your mind) is the only thing that will limit you,” said Fleming. “You can do anything else you want to do physically, but you have to be able to figure out how to control (your mind).”

He encouraged attendees to consider saying “yes” to more opportunities, to stay humble and to show leadership by remembering where they started.

“Most (employees) are young in this business, most of them are entry-level employees, and you’re trying to build someone that believes in you, they believe in your brand, and they believe in your team. And once you do that you can do absolutely amazing things,” said Fleming.

Prior to the keynote presentation, NAG attendees were treated to a welcome reception and dinner. Earlier in the day, some attendees partook in a golf outing at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort.

The conference continues Monday with education sessions on corporate culture and forecasting foodservice demand, as well as Information Exchanges, followed by retail store tours. It will continue through Wednesday, March 29.