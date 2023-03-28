Everything-Toasted Crackers

RITZ Crackers just revealed a new flavor joining the current lineup of Toasted Chips flavors — RITZ Everything Toasted Chips. Available for purchase at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.95, RITZ Everything Toasted Chips is joining Sour Cream & Onion, Cheddar, Ranch and more.

These never-fried, toasted chips offer the same buttery RITZ flavor fans know, but with a bold twist. With poppy seeds baked right into the chips and seasoned with onion, garlic and sea salt, the new Everything flavor is ideal for dips, spreads and more and is launching in an 8.1-ounce bag size.

