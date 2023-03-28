Non-Tobacco Cigarettes

Wild Brands LLC launched STEP cigarettes — a novel non-tobacco cigarette incorporating a layered tobacco-style flavor system, available in Full Flavor and Green (Menthol) variants. These cigarettes are an alternative to traditional cigarettes in the U.S. market.

STEP offers trade partners a low-price, high-margin cigarette, free of Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) payments and excise taxes. STEP aims to give adult consumers the choice of a more affordable tobacco-like cigarette product that is not restricted by state flavor bans or PACT ACT shipping restrictions.

